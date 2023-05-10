‘You are not a Disney princess’: Turn off outdoor lights ahead of bird migration

LANSING, Mich. — “You are not a Disney princess.”

Those are the words the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) tweeted Wednesday afternoon in an effort to deter homeowners from leaving their lights on overnight into Thursday.

Around 400 million birds are expected to migrate Wednesday night, according to Cornell Lab.

The ornithological study group says it’s best to keep all non-essential outdoor lights off while the migration takes place. They add it’s not a bad idea to treat reflective windows ahead of time to facilitate bird safety.

The DNR echoes Cornell Lab’s advice.

“Turn off your outdoor lights and let those birds pass by in peace,” the DNR writes. “There will be plenty of local birds hanging out for the summer that you can try to talk to later.”

The DNR adds it can’t guarantee birds will listen when you try to communicate with them.

Visit BirdCast’s website to learn more about light pollution’s impact on migrating birds.

