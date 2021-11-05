Work to replace lead service lines in Benton Harbor begins next week

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — Work to replace lead service lines in Benton Harbor will begin next week, according to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services.

The state health department says it’s part of an “across-the-board effort” to minimize the amount of lead in the city’s drinking water.

We’re told the project is being funded by the Environmental Protection Agency.

“The replacement of lead service lines and connections is imperative,” says Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE) Director Liesl Clark. “EGLE very much appreciates the city’s leadership on the removal of all service lines, and we are committed to providing technical and financial support as we partner with the city to meet the 18-month goal established by Governor Whitmer.”

Residents are asked to fill out this agreement to help move work along as quickly as possible. The state says work cannot begin until authorization is received from the property owner. Email completed forms to bvasher@abonmarche.com or drop them off here:

