Woodchips BBQ feeds those impacted by Oxford High School shooting

Woodchips BBQ restaurant serving up meals and collecting donations for families of victims.
Posted at 11:18 PM, Dec 01, 2021
OXFORD, Mich. — Woodchips BBQ is feeding first responders and staff members impacted by the Oxford High School shooting.

“He does not want any of the staff members, any of the first responders having to go home worrying about cooking dinner for their families,” said Woodchips BBQ manager Chelsea Hacker. “That's the last thing that they should have to worry about. So that's what we're here for. That's what we're offering to help.”

Starting December 1, 2021, the restaurant will be feeding people and accepting donations on behalf of the families of the victims.

