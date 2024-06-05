Woman killed by deputy using less than lethal round

COLOMA, Mich. — A woman who told dispatchers she wanted to shoot police officers died after police used a less than lethal rounds to try to take her into custody.

Just after 3:30 a.m. this morning a 911 call was made by a woman who said she knew people were going to try to set her house in Coloma on fire. A Coloma Township Police Officer responded to the home on Pearl Street to investigate, but when he walked up to the house he spotted the woman pointed a long gun at him.

The officer called for backup while retreating to cover. The Berrien County Sheriff's Office sent the Tactical Response Unit to handle negotiations.

On the phone with dispatchers, the woman threatened to shoot police officers.

Later a team of officers tried to get the woman to put the gun down and come out of the house. After an hour and a half, a judge signed off on a search warrant of the home. The Tactical Unit moved to get inside, firing less than lethal rounds at the woman as part of the effort to take her into custody.

One of the rounds penetrated the woman's chest, severely injuring her. She died at the hospital.

Michigan State Police is now handling the investigation into the police response. The Berrien County Sheriff's Deputy who fired the round is on paid administrative leave.

The names of the deputy and woman have not been released.

