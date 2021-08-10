Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Woman dies, three others hurt in Cass County crash

items.[0].image.alt
Cass County Sheriff's Office
cass1.jpg
Cass3.jpg
Posted at 5:39 AM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 05:43:41-04

SILVER CREEK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — One person died and three others were hurt following a crash in Cass County on Monday.

It happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of M-51 and M-152 in Silver Creek Township.

According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, a man driving a Sierra turned in front of a Ford Fusion, causing a crash.

The Sierra then crashed into a Ford F-150.

Police say 21-year-old Elizabeth Schoen, who was in the Sierra, died at the scene.

Paramedics took the other three people to the hospital.

Investigators say everyone was wearing their seat belts except for Schoen.

They do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time