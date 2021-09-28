Watch
Woman dead after crash involving a pick-up truck

Posted at 4:47 PM, Sep 28, 2021
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek Police report that a woman, 40, was driving north on Custer before losing control and traveling into the opposite lane.

The car of the woman was T-boned by a pick-up truck driven by a man in his 60’s at 11:50 a.m. at Custer Drive and West Michigan Avenue.

Authorities pronounced the woman dead on the scene while the driver of the pick-up truck received minor injuries.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the woman’s crash and the truck driver has not been cited.

Police report the investigation is ongoing.

