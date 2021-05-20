FLAT ROCK, Mich. — No one hit the more than $200 million Powerball jackpot on Wednesday, but a winning $1 million ticket was sold in Flat Rock.

According to Powerball, there were two $1 million winning tickets sold – one in Michigan and one in North Carolina.

The winning ticket in Michigan was sold at the 76 gas station in Flat Rock, located at 26102 Telegraph Rd.

That ticket hit all five numbers – 11, 13, 55, 56, 69 – but missed out on the Powerball of 4.

The jackpot is now up to around $218 million ahead of Saturday's drawing.