Watch
NewsLocal NewsMichigan

Actions

Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold at gas station in eastern Michigan

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
William Thomas Cain
Powerball winning numbers
Posted at 6:25 AM, May 20, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-20 06:25:15-04

FLAT ROCK, Mich. — No one hit the more than $200 million Powerball jackpot on Wednesday, but a winning $1 million ticket was sold in Flat Rock.

According to Powerball, there were two $1 million winning tickets sold – one in Michigan and one in North Carolina.

The winning ticket in Michigan was sold at the 76 gas station in Flat Rock, located at 26102 Telegraph Rd.

That ticket hit all five numbers – 11, 13, 55, 56, 69 – but missed out on the Powerball of 4.

The jackpot is now up to around $218 million ahead of Saturday's drawing.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time