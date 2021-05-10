Will the Colonial Pipeline cyberattack affect Michigan gas? It's not likely

(WXYZ) — A cyberattack on a major U.S. pipeline is likely not going to affect Michigan gas prices.

On Friday, Colonial Pipeline became aware of a ransomware attack allegedly from a group in Russia, according to CNN.

The company's main line is offline from the attack, according to the company, and they are working to bring their full system back online.

According to GasBuddy, the pipeline delivers about 45% of the supply of gas to the southeast – mainly Georgia, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Viriginia, Mississippi and Alabama.

GasBuddy said there is also no reason to panic.

"Panic buying or hoarding of gasoline will prolong outages and price spikes, making them much worse," GasBuddy wrote. "It is true that if the pipeline remains out of service into the early part of next week, roughly Tuesday or so, that some gas stations may run low on gasoline. Tank farms that take the gasoline from the pipeline are likely starting to see supply run low, so it is vital that motorists do not overwhelm the system by filling their tanks."

According to GasBuddy, the longer the problem continues, the more it will likely affect motorists in the states previously mentioned. Once the pipeline restarts, it will probably take days for normal conditions to resume.

"It’s very difficult to pin the exact amount prices may rise, but for now, it appears to be a few cents per gallon, possibly growing more significant if the pipeline remains shut down for more than 2-3 more days," GasBuddy wrote.