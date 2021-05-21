Wildfire breaks out in Lake County, residents evacuated

LAKE COUNTY, Mich. — Authorities responded to a wildfire that broke out in Lake County this afternoon, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office.

We’re told the fire started in the area of James Road and Lavista Road.

An evacuation took effect from 32nd Road and M-37 to Forman Road with parts of 24th Street also affected, the sheriff’s office tells us.

The Lake County Sheriff's Office says the evacuation order has since been lifted and the fire is now partially under control.

This story is developing and will be updated when we receive new information.

