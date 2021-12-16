Wild winds cut power, rip school roof; dozens of cows dead

SAND LAKE, Mich. (AP) — Fierce winds have knocked out power for more than 150,000 people in Michigan.

A school in Muskegon County lost its roof, and dozens of cows died at a dairy farm Thursday.

Tim Butler was emotional as he described how his workers survived after a power pole landed on the milking barn in Newaygo County. Butler says “it's a miracle” that his workers escaped.

Wind gusts exceeded 60 mph in western and northern Michigan. The roof at Edgewood Elementary School was shredded, though no students were present at the time.

Consumers Energy is reporting power outages across its western and northern service territory. Upper Peninsula Power says it will be a dark night for some customers.