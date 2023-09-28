Why the Detroit Lions game won't air on FOX 17 tonight

(WXMI) — Due to circumstances outside our control, the Detroit Lions game won’t air on FOX 17 Thursday night.

When a game is aired on a streaming platform (including Amazon Prime, ESPN, Peacock, etc.), a FOX Sports representative explains the National Football League (NFL) requires them to be available for air in the teams’ home markets. Those stations are then given a chance to bid on the rights to air those games.

In tonight’s case, WJBK (FOX 2) in Detroit won the rights to air the game.

Tonight's game will be available to others around the state on the streaming platform Amazon Prime.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause.

