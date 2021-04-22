Whitmer signs bills extending deadlines for state and city tax returns to May 17

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has signed a pair of bipartisan bills that extend the deadline to file state and city tax returns to May 17, 2021, according to the governor’s office.

We’re told this was done to reflect the deadline to file federal taxes.

“I’m happy to sign both of these bipartisan bills that give Michiganders more time on their income taxes,” says Governor Whitmer. “Moving these tax deadlines to align with changes at the federal level is simply the right thing to do, giving everyone a bit of a buffer and peace of mind as we navigate these extraordinary times.”

The governor’s office says if the IRS extends the federal deadline again, the state deadline will automatically match the date of the federal deadline.

We’re also told taxpayers will not incur interest or penalties during the extension.

