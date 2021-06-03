Whitmer signs bill expanding tasting rooms at microbreweries, distilleries

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed Senate Bill 49 on Thursday, allowing small distillers, wine makers and microbreweries to have an on-premise and off-premise tasting room permit.

It’s meant to help the state’s small businesses grow and support the economy, according to a news release.

“Michigan is home to some of the best microbreweries and craft distillers in the country, and this bill makes it easier for these businesses to create and operate tasting rooms,” Whitmer said. “I’m proud that this bipartisan bill will make it more convenient for Michiganders to sample fine spirits and delicious micro-brews, while also creating jobs and helping grow our small businesses and economy faster.”

State law previously limited craft beverage producers’ ability to both sample and sell all of their creations in the same location.

The bill amends the Michigan Liquor Control Code to allow a person to hold an on-premises tasting room permit and an off-premises tasting room license in conjunction at the same location under certain conditions.

“We are grateful for this legislation that will allow us to expand services to our customers after a very difficult year,” said David Ringler, director of happiness at Cedar Springs Brewing Company. “As a destination location in a small town, it is key for us to be able to serve all of our product lines to our guests.”

Read the full bill here.