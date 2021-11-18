Whitmer proposes $300M expansion of MI Clean Water Plan

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer proposed on Thursday a $300 million expansion of the MI Clean Water Plan, building on a previously announced, $200 million expansion to replace lead service lines statewide.

It would use federal funds delivered to Michigan under the American Rescue Plan, according to a news release.

Between these two expansions and previous announcements, Whitmer wants to use $885 million in a slate of water plans, combining state and federal funds.

“Every Michigander in every community deserves access to safe drinking water, and we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity right now to use the federal dollars we have to put Michiganders first and make lasting investments in our water infrastructure,” Whitmer said. “Together, we can utilize the resources we have to create thousands of good-paying jobs, deliver safe water to every home and kid in school and shore up our water infrastructure to make it more resilient to extreme weather. I look forward to the $1.3 billion in federal funding specifically for water that we will get, among billions more, from the bipartisan federal infrastructure plan.”

Here’s a summary of water proposals the governor’s office has released:

AMOUNT NAME USE SOURCE DATE $300M MI Clean Water Expansion Community Support Supporting communities in providing clean water to residents American Rescue Plan Today $290M MI Clean Water Plan Rebuilding stormwater, and wastewater infrastructure, and improving asset management and planning. Great Lakes Water Quality Bond of 2002 October 2020 $200M MI Clean Water Expansion LSL Replacement Removing LSLs American Rescue Plan September 2021 $55M Filter First Installing filter stations in schools State General Fund February 2020 $40M Home Plumbing & Repair Program Improving in-home water infrastructure American Rescue Plan September 2021

The State of Michigan is expected to receive an estimated $1.3 billion specifically for water infrastructure from the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, also known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan. The water proposals listed above are separate from the water infrastructure funding Michigan is expected to receive from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Plan.