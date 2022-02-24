Watch
Whitmer joins coalition of governors urging Congress to fund chip production

Posted at 11:06 AM, Feb 24, 2022
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer joins 21 other state governors in encouraging Congress to increase chip production by providing additional funding toward the Creating Helpful Incentives for the Production of Semiconductors for America (CHIPS) Act.

The governor’s office says the CHIPS Act includes $52 billion in incentives that will boost the country’s production of computer chips and support businesses that depend on them.

“The chip shortage has hit working families and businesses in Michigan and many other states hard,” says Governor Whitmer. “Thousands of jobs up and down the auto supply chain and across multiple industries are at risk, and the solution is clear—fund the CHIPS Act now. If we’re going to protect working families and maintain America’s competitive edge, Congressional leaders must come together to get this done.”

We’re told the chip shortage has affected more than 575,000 U.S. automotive jobs and has led to an estimated loss of 2.2 million North American vehicles last year.

