Whitmer, DNR announce $2M investment in West Michigan park upgrades

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has announced 13 Michigan parks, trails and more will receive upgrades thanks to a $7.4 million grant from the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF).

The announcement was made alongside the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) on Wednesday.

Five of those upgrades are coming to West Michigan. They include:

Hale Park (Ionia County; $382,000)

Fred Meijer Trail Hub Project ($465,400)

Dr. Lawless International Dark Sky Park (Cass County; $428,600)

Lexington Green Park (Kalamazoo County; $500,000)

Ottawa Sands Day-Use Restroom (Ottawa County; $242,900)

"The Land and Water Conservation Fund is a shining example of what’s possible when federal, state and local government partners come together to deliver real benefits for Michigan residents and visitors,” says Governor Whitmer. “Today’s $7.4 million in projects will improve facilities people use every day and support the outdoor recreation economy that brings billions in value and supports thousands of jobs across Michigan. Let’s keep working together to invest in Pure Michigan.”

The Michigan governor’s office says every dollar invested in conserving Michigan’s land yields an economic benefit of $4, translating to $1 billion in benefits from the $250 million investment under the Building Michigan Together Plan.

