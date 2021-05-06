White supremacist group leader's bond revoked

LANSING, Mich. — The self-proclaimed leader of a violently inclined white supremacist group has been revoked of his bond after it was determined he did not meet the required bond conditions, according to the Michigan Department of Attorney General.

Justen Watkins was charged with gang membership, unlawful message posting and using computers to commit a crime last year, the attorney general’s office tells us.

We’re told Watkins reportedly contacted another member of white supremacist group The Base, a violation of one of Watkins’s bond conditions. The attorney general’s office says a member of the group paid Watkins’s bond in early February before they and Watkins allegedly took part in a crime the next week.

“Given the circumstances, the court's decision to revoke Mr. Watkins' bond was the correct course of action,” says Michigan A.G. Dana Nessel. “We are pleased with the outcome.”

Hon. Cedric Simpson ordered Watkins to turn himself in today, state officials say. A bond hearing is scheduled to take place May 17.

Alfred Gorman, Watkins’s co-defendant, is scheduled for a probable cause conference on June 3.

