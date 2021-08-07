Where is the sperm accused sex predator University of Michigan Dr. Robert Anderson allegedly took?

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Attorneys say there are now more than 900 people who are part of class action lawsuits alleging University of Michigan Dr. Robert Anderson abused them.

The University of Michigan completed an investigation into the allegations and released a report. It detailed horrific abuse and inadequate policies to protect patients and students.

“There are still more questions than answers,” said Jon Vaughn.

When at the University of Michigan, until 1990, Jon Vaughn was a star running back. Dr. Robert Anderson, who is now deceased, provided medical care for University of Michigan athletes.

Vaughn says he feels Dr. Robert Anderson recognized he was suffering and took advantage of him right away. Vaughn’s mom was fighting breast cancer. Dr. Anderson subjected Vaughn to tests, checking for cancer. Vaughn says he didn’t know how prostate exams were done at the time. He says they were not done appropriately.

During a doctor’s appointment, Anderson told Vaughn he needed sperm samples in order to treat him.

A university investigation detailed how inadequate policies allowed Dr. Anderson to molest patients, often during inappropriate and unneeded exams over the course of his 37 years as a University and Athletic Department doctor. You can read the investigation here.

The report reveals Dr. Anderson worked at Ann Arbor Reproductive Medicine, located on Clark Road in Ypsilanti, a practice later bought by the University. Vaughn says the collection of sperm samples is not in the report.

“He had access to our sperm. He had access to couples with fertility issues. You are looking at a University, you know this will go down as the greatest sex abuse rape, cover-up in the history of sports, let alone the most insidious sexual abuse rape, atrocity on US soil,” said Vaughn.

Vaughn says Dr. Anderson also spoke about having a study with some victims.

“He was like I am doing this andrology study on how to create the perfect black athlete,” said Vaughn.

Vaughn met with Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel yesterday. He says he hopes she can help him and other victims get answers.

“Several questions surrounding Anderson's conduct at the university remain unanswered,” said Lynsey Mukomel, the press secretary for Attorney General Dana Nessel. “It is a complex case that is particularly challenging given that so many key players – including Anderson, Bo Schembechler and Don Canham – are deceased. With that said, we are exploring our options to determine what, if anything, our office can do. We have not closed the door on this issue.”

“We again apologize for the pain they have suffered, and we remain committed to resolving their claims through the court-guided, confidential mediation process that is ongoing,” said the University of Michigan in a statement that shared a copy of the investigation. “The university is committed to continuous improvement in our policies and practices to promote student health and safety.”

“The not knowing is so painful,” said Vaughn.