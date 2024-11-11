Watch Now
WHAT’S NEW IN ROAD CONSTRUCTION: I-96 exit ramps to 36th Street closed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here’s what’s new on West Michigan’s roads.

Leonard Street closed at Front Street

  • Intersection closed for infrastructure work. 
  • Nov. 11 – Nov 20.
  • Eastbound detour: North on Scribner to Turner to Ann, then east to Monroe, south to Leonard. 
  • Westbound detour: North on Monroe to Ann, west to Turner, south to Leonard. 

I-96 ramps to 36th St closed

  • Ramp from I-96 westbound to 36th Street closed. 
  • Nov. 11 through Nov. 25. 
  • Ramp from I-96 eastbound to 36th Street already closed. 
  • Nov. 4 through Nov. 25. 

Road Work Ends

  • Ramp from Alpine Avenue to I-96 is back open. 
  • Lane closure on the ramp from US-131 northbound to I-96 is over. 
  • I-196 BL westbound between Zeeland and Holland is back open. 
  • Most work on US-131 north and south of Schoolcraft and in the village is done. 

