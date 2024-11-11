WHAT’S NEW IN ROAD CONSTRUCTION: I-96 exit ramps to 36th Street closed

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here’s what’s new on West Michigan’s roads.
Leonard Street closed at Front Street
- Intersection closed for infrastructure work.
- Nov. 11 – Nov 20.
- Eastbound detour: North on Scribner to Turner to Ann, then east to Monroe, south to Leonard.
- Westbound detour: North on Monroe to Ann, west to Turner, south to Leonard.
I-96 ramps to 36th St closed
- Ramp from I-96 westbound to 36th Street closed.
- Nov. 11 through Nov. 25.
- Ramp from I-96 eastbound to 36th Street already closed.
- Nov. 4 through Nov. 25.
Road Work Ends
- Ramp from Alpine Avenue to I-96 is back open.
- Lane closure on the ramp from US-131 northbound to I-96 is over.
- I-196 BL westbound between Zeeland and Holland is back open.
- Most work on US-131 north and south of Schoolcraft and in the village is done.
Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube