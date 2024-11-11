WHAT’S NEW IN ROAD CONSTRUCTION: I-96 exit ramps to 36th Street closed

Prev Next FOX 17

Posted

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Here’s what’s new on West Michigan’s roads. Leonard Street closed at Front Street

Intersection closed for infrastructure work.

Nov. 11 – Nov 20.

Eastbound detour: North on Scribner to Turner to Ann, then east to Monroe, south to Leonard.

Westbound detour: North on Monroe to Ann, west to Turner, south to Leonard. I-96 ramps to 36th St closed

Ramp from I-96 westbound to 36th Street closed.

Nov. 11 through Nov. 25.

Ramp from I-96 eastbound to 36th Street already closed.

Nov. 4 through Nov. 25. Road Work Ends

Ramp from Alpine Avenue to I-96 is back open.

Lane closure on the ramp from US-131 northbound to I-96 is over.

I-196 BL westbound between Zeeland and Holland is back open.

Most work on US-131 north and south of Schoolcraft and in the village is done. FOX 17 Traffic Page Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.