What we know about the wildfire burning in Northern Michigan that's 90% contained

Crews continue to battle a large wildfire in northern Michigan, with the fire 90% contained, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

It comes as hot, dry weather over the past few weeks has created conditions prone to wildfires, and much of the state is either at high or extreme fire risk.

According to the DNR, the source of the fire was most likely a campfire on private property.

While the fire is 90% contained, it's still burning more than 2,400 acres, according to the DNR.

Plumes of thick smomke could be seen for miles as the fire started to spread.

"Everything burnt, we seen smoke, like it was very hard, difficult to see driving through it," Daniel Grosnickle said.

"And breathing was very difficult," Debrea Cooke said.

Cooke and Grosnickle were coming in from Roscommon, which is a 20-minute drive from Grayling. They said they have never seen a fire like this in Northern Michigan.

"With your windows up in your car you could feel the heat," he said.

According to the DNR, the fire threatened 35 residences, 38 vehicles – including 23 campers and three boats, and 58 outbuildings. Officials say three outbuildings were lost.

It also prompted evacuations of areas near the fire, and closed I-75 for a short period of time. Residents were allowed to return to their homes late Saturday night.

The governor also activated the state emergency operations center on Saturday due to the fire.

Several roads near the fire remain closed as heavy smoke is still visible in the area.

Along the 5-mile perimeter around the fire at heights below 5,000 feet, air traffic is currently temporarily restricted. As the fire risk remains very high to extreme, MIDNR has provided tips to reduce the risk of wildfire.



Never leave a fire unattended, even for a moment.

Check first to see if conditions allow for burning at Michigan.gov/BurnPermit .

Michigan.gov/BurnPermit Always put fires out completely with water. Drench the coals, stir with a shovel and drench again.

Don’t park vehicles over dry grass; heat from vehicles can ignite dry grass. Make sure no trailer chains are dragging, which can create sparks, and be careful when using power equipment outside.

For the latest fire updates, visit the Michigan Department of Natural Resources on Twitter by clicking here.