West Michigan Works! holding webinar for parents of grad students

Posted at 3:39 PM, Jun 04, 2021
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — West Michigan Works! plans to host a webinar to help parents guide their graduates into high-demand careers, West Michigan Works! tells us.

We’re told the free webinar will be held on Wednesday, June 9 at noon.

"Not all high-school seniors are certain of their chosen career path immediately after graduation," says Business Solutions Manager Joe Thiry. "We want to provide parents with practical information about viable and accessible careers in Michigan's high-demand industries, such as advanced manufacturing, agribusiness, construction, health care and information technology.”

The company tells us more than a third of the state’s high school grads did not pursue further education in 2018, adding parents are critical in helping their children find a career.

Click here to register for the webinar.

