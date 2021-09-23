West Michigan residents invited to enroll in national PFAS study

WEST MICHIGAN — West Michigan residents are invited to participate in a nationwide health study relating to PFAS.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services says residents living in the Parchment and Cooper townships and the Belmont and Rockford areas are eligible for the study. Interested participants are asked to call 877-256-8073.

“Participating in this study will help contribute to nationwide efforts to learn more about PFAS and health” says Chief Medical Executive Dr. Joneigh Khaldun. “Study results will guide decisions to better protect public health, including community members exposed to PFAS across the country.”

We’re told participants under the age of 18 must have permission from a parent or guardian.

State health officials add that participants will be granted up to $75 in gift cards in return for their involvement.

Click here to learn more.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube