West MI nonprofit seeks tutors to address declining literacy rates

Education hit a few snags during the pandemic, and its impact on students has become apparent.

The Education Trust – Midwest, who evaluates the nation's report cards, says Michigan’s reading scores are seven points below levels seen 20 years ago.

That puts the state in the bottom 10 for fourth-grade reading.

We’re told students of color and children living in low-income residences were most affected.

Enlisting the services of a tutor can help a child get back up to speed, but SLD Read CEO Kristen Potts says the pandemic led to another problem: the nonprofit has lost half of its tutors, and more than 100 West Michigan students are on a waiting list.

“I feel like we are in a crisis right now for some of our youngest learners,” says Potts. “This pandemic of not being in school for a year and a half really put some students right … on the brink of being left behind.”

SLD Read also helps students with learning disabilities by improving their language skills with one-to-one instruction.

The nonprofit is seeking volunteers and paid employees. Teaching experience is not necessary, but a GED is required for eligibility.

“We certainly need to be supporting these students as much as we can in any way that we can,” adds Potts, “and our tutoring services is just one of those ways.”

Training sessions are scheduled to be held in Grand Rapids and Kalamazoo. Visit SLD Read’s website for more information.

