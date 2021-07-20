Water Warriors to benefit Special Olympics in 30th annual endurance ride

MICHIGAN — The Water Warriors are scheduled to take part in their 30th annual endurance ride next week to raise money for Special Olympics Michigan, the group tells us.

We’re told the 400-mile ride, which is slated to begin Wednesday, July 28 at the Bridge Harbor Marina in Port Huron, will take place over a two-day period this year due to challenges posed by COVID-19.

A representative with the Water Warriors says 30 riders will be joined by several support boats and a team of land vehicles, adding fundraising dinners will be held to meet with Special Olympians.

