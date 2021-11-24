WATCH: Sex abuse survivors from U of M, Ohio State unite ahead of big game
Paul Sancya/AP
FILE - This Aug. 13, 2020 file photo shows the University of Michigan football stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. A report says staff at the University of Michigan missed many opportunities to stop the late Dr. Robert Anderson, who committed sexual misconduct against hundreds of patients over decades at the school. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya, File)
Posted at 2:31 PM, Nov 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-24 14:31:53-05
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Sex abuse survivors from University of Michigan and Ohio State University united Wednesday ahead of the upcoming rivalry game.
Watch the event here:
Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Sign up for the Breaking News Newsletter and receive up to date information.