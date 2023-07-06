Vigil in memory of Wynter Cole-Smith held in Detroit

DETROIT, Mich. — The Detroit community held a candlelight and balloon vigil in memory of two-year-old Wynter Cole-Smith. It was held on Olympia Street and Erwin Avenue.

On Sunday, Wynter’s 22-year-old mother had an altercation with her ex-boyfriend, Rashad Trice. In the altercation, Wynter’s mother was stabbed by Trice multiple times.

Wynter’s mother went to a neighbor’s home for help and called police. When police arrived, Trice was gone and Wynter was missing. An Amber Alert was then issued for the two-year-old.

On Monday, Trice was arrested in St. Clair Shores. However, he remained silent on Wynter’s whereabouts.

Wynter’s body was later found in Detroit on Wednesday.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the Wynter's family.

Additionally, the Smith family is encouraging donations to the Dock Ellis Foundation in memory of Wyter Cole-Smith.

Wynter’s family is also planning to hold a vigil in her memory on Friday near the First Church of the Redeemed in Detroit.

The vigil can be watched below:

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube