Watch Live: 2024 State of the State address

LANSING, Mich. — Governor Whitmer is set to deliver her sixth State of the State address Wednesday evening in Lansing.

Wednesday’s speech is expected to touch on the state’s economy, affordable housing, and the governor's focus on expanding access to college to more students. Whitmer could also use the address to act as a plea to voters ahead of November’s election.

Also expected in Wednesday's speech, Whitmer plans to urge state lawmakers to pass legislation that would provide free community college tuition for all high school graduates.

She prioritized community college access in her annual address last year, too.

State lawmakers responded by temporarily lowering the minimum age for free tuition from 25 to 21 years old. Now the governor wants to expand the program by removing age requirements completely.

Ahead of Wednesday's address, Whitmer's office released this statement:

“Michigan’s story can be seen in our people’s stories. We are a state full of humble, hardworking people with simple dreams for themselves and their families. After one of the most successful years in our state’s history, we’ve delivered on our promises to Michiganders, ranging from record tax cuts for families and free school meals for students to safer communities and more personal freedoms under the law. I look forward to sharing my vision for how we continue getting things done so everyone can build a brighter future in Michigan.”

Governor Gretchen Whitmer

