LANSING, Mich. — A court hearing was held Wednesday morning for the lawsuit against Michigan's redistricting commission.

The lawsuit, filed by a group of news organizations including Bridge Michigan and The Detroit News, alleges that the Commission violated Const 1963, art 4 § 6 by withholding materials from the public that it used in the development of proposed redistricting plans and by conducting business in a nonpublic meeting.

Watch the hearing here: