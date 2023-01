LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II are scheduled to outline plans that would reduce prices for Michiganders during a press event Thursday afternoon.

House Speaker Joe Tate and Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks are expected to attend the event.

Watch the news conference here at 2:45 p.m.:

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube