WATCH: 3 suspects in alleged Whitmer kidnapping plot appear in court

JACKSON, Mich. — Three people charged in connection to the Whitmer kidnapping plot last year appeared in court Wednesday morning.

Pete Musico, Paul Bellar and Joseph Morrison appeared in court in Jackson County.

Watch here:

Bellar faces the following charges:

- Providing material support for terrorist acts – a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine;

- Gang membership – a 20-year felony, which may be served as a consecutive sentence; and

- Carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.

He is charged in Jackson County.

Musico's charges include:

- One count each of threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine;

- One count each of gang membership, a 20-year felony that may be served as a consecutive sentence;

- One count each of providing material support for terrorist acts; and

- One count each for carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.

He's being charged in Jackson County.

Morrison is charged with:

- One count each of threat of terrorism, a 20-year felony and/or $20,000 fine;

- One count each of gang membership, a 20-year felony that may be served as a consecutive sentence;

- One count each of providing material support for terrorist acts; and

- One count each for carrying or possessing a firearm during the commission of a felony; felony firearm – a two-year mandatory prison sentence to be served consecutively.

He's also being charged in Jackson County.