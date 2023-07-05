Walker-based snack company recalls party mix for undeclared walnuts

WALKER, Mich. — Fry Daddy’s Brand, a Walker-based company, has recalled its line of party mix snacks due to a labeling error resulting in undeclared walnuts, according to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA).

We’re told the error was caused when walnuts were added in lieu of pistachios and hazelnuts. The packaging did not specify walnuts were included in the party mix.

Visit the FDA’s website for a full list of products impacted by the recall, all of which have “sell by” dates between June 1, 2023 and Dec. 31, 2023.

No reactions were reported.

Consumers are advised to throw the affected products away or return them for refunds.

For more information, connect with the manufacturer at 616-818-7715 or info@frydaddysbrand.com.

