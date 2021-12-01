Vigil held to support Oxford High School shooting victims

OXFORD, Mich. — Hundreds of people upset and in tears from a deadly shooting at Oxford High School, which killed three students and injured eight other people, gathered at a community vigil Tuesday night.

Those in attendance looked for comfort and answers while local pastors prayed and asked for strength in the coming weeks.

The vigil took place at Lakepoint Community Church, about 4.5 miles south of where Tuesday afternoon’s shooting took place.

Jesse Holt, Lakepoint’s lead pastor, said one of the people injured is a member of the church. In an interview with FOX 17, Holt said the boy’s family called shortly after the shooting and asked for prayers. The young man is expected to be okay, according to Holt.

This is a developing story. FOX 17 will bring live coverage from Oxford this evening.

