Vehicle crash in Benton Harbor kills driver and injures passenger

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — The Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety responded to a vehicle crash on Saturday. The crash occurred on Main Street at 5th.

According to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety, officers were advised of a Black BMW entering the city on Main Street at a high rate of speed at around 11:30 p.m. As officers headed towards the area, they found the vehicle on its roof and engulfed in flames.

The vehicle had been driven by a 33-year-old. When officers arrived at the scene, the driver had been ejected from the vehicle and suffered life threatening injuries. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. A 22-year-old had been a passenger in the vehicle and suffered significant injuries. The passenger was taken to Spectrum Health, Lakeland. The names of the victims have been withheld until family notification and further investigation.

The investigation of the cause of the crash is being reconstructed by Berrien County. Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact the Tipline at 269-927-0293 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-STOP (7867). Tips can also be sent anonymously through the TIP411 app.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube