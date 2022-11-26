USPS highlights 2022 shipping deadlines for Christmas

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The United States Postal Service (USPS) is ramping up their delivery schedule as the holiday season kicks off this year.

We’re told mail carriers will start delivering mail as early as 6 a.m. and continue their rounds until 8 p.m. at the latest, all in an effort to make sure everyone in Michigan has a happy holiday.

USPS is also taking the time to remind Michiganders that the two weeks preceding Christmas Day is their busiest time out of any given year. That week this year is the week of Dec. 12.

Residents are advised of the following shipping deadlines to ensure all packages are delivered by Christmas:

Dec. 9: APO/FPO/DPO (all zip codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail

APO/FPO/DPO (all zip codes) Priority Mail and First-Class Mail Dec. 16: APO/FPO/DPO (all zip codes except 093) Priority Mail Express Military

APO/FPO/DPO (all zip codes except 093) Priority Mail Express Military Dec. 17: USPS Retail Ground

USPS Retail Ground Dec. 17: First-Class mail

First-Class mail Dec. 17: First-Class packages (up to 15.99 oz)

First-Class packages (up to 15.99 oz) Dec. 19: Priority Mail

Priority Mail Dec. 23: Priority Mail Express

USPS encourages the following practices for a stress-free shipping season:

Ship using Priority Mail Flat Rate boxes .

. Use Click-N-Ship .

. Arrange package pickups online .

. Bring mail and packages exceeding 10 oz or a half inch in thickness to the post office.

Track packages using Informed Delivery .

. Watch out for porch pirates and report suspected thefts to postal inspectors at 877-876-2455.

Refrain from leaving delivered packages and mail outside.

READ MORE: Protect your holiday deliveries from porch pirates

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube