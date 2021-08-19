Watch
US seeks 9-year prison term for Gov. Whitmer kidnap plotter

Posted at 8:57 AM, Aug 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-19 08:57:38-04

DETROIT (AP) — Federal prosecutors are recommending a nine-year prison sentence for a man who says he worked on a wild plan to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

Ty Garbin pleaded guilty to conspiracy just four months after being arrested. In a court filing, the government says he deserves credit for assisting investigators. The FBI last October said it broke up a plot to kidnap the Democratic governor by anti-government extremists who were upset over her coronavirus restrictions.

Garbin and five other men were charged in federal court. Others were charged in state court with aiding them. Garbin will be sentenced on Aug. 25 in federal court in Grand Rapids.

