Up to $5K reward offered for info on summer 2022 Enbridge fire

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF)
Posted at 2:44 PM, Mar 27, 2023
ST. IGNACE, Mich. — A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered in exchange for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for a suspected arson in northern Michigan last summer.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) says a suspicious fire broke out at the maintenance shop for the Enbridge pipeline on Aug. 31, 2022.

We’re told a handful of vehicles and some equipment were damaged. No injuries were reported, and the pipeline was not affected.

The ATF says it is offering a maximum $2,500 reward matched by an unnamed source for a potential total of $5,000.

Those with information related to the fire are urged to connect with the ATF’s Grand Rapids division by calling 616-301-6100.

Tips may also be submitted online or anonymously through the Reportit app.

