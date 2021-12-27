UIA: Claimants should certify by Wednesday this week ahead of holiday

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency officials are urging anyone who needs to certify for benefits to do so before Wednesday this week since the agency will be closed Dec. 30 and 31.

Unemployed workers can certify for benefits online using the Michigan Web Account Manager, but won’t be able to certify via phone when state offices are closed, according to a news release Monday.

There may also be a one- or two-day delay before benefits get deposited into bank accounts or loaded onto debit cards because of the upcoming New Year’s holiday. Those who request a new or replacement card may also see delays, either because of higher postal service volumes or card production delays by the state’s vendor.

Claimants need to report every two weeks that they’re unemployed and meet the eligibility requirements for benefits.