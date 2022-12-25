Two-vehicle crash in Howard Township causes multiple injuries

HOWARD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A two-vehicle crash on Saturday in Howard Township caused multiple injuries. The crash occurred at around 6:10 p.m. on M 51 Highway near Maple Street.

According to the Cass County MI Sheriff’s Office, a woman and her daughter were traveling southbound in her Kia Optima on M 51. She lost control of the vehicle and swung into the northbound lane, crashing into the front end of a white Kia Sorento.

Children in both vehicles sustained non-life-threatening injuries, and were taken to Niles Lakeland Hospital.

All individuals were wearing proper safety restraints at the time of the crash. Deputies report that alcohol/drugs were not a factor in the crash.

The crash is currently under investigation.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube