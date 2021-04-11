Watch
Two people injured after crash in Cass County

Cass County Sheriff's Office
Crash in Pokagon Twp.
Posted at 4:48 AM, Apr 11, 2021
POKAGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Two people were injured in a single vehicle crash this morning. The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on M51 near Pokagon Township in Cass County.

Officials say the driver, a 34-year-old Niles resident was driving with her 9-year-old son, when her vehicle ran off the road and overturned. Both were transported to the hospital.

Officers are still investigating the crash. They are unsure if drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash, but they do believe the two were not wearing seat belts.

