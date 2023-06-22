Two juveniles arrested after pointing a gun at someone at Silver Beach

Two juveniles from the South Bend area have been arrested after pointing a gun at someone at Silver Beach on Wednesday.

According to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Department, a deputy received a report of the incident at around 7:15 p.m. The report said that a subject in the back seat of a vehicle pointed a gun at someone while he was parking his vehicle. The person who had the gun pointed at him was able to provide a good description of the vehicle.

Officers from the St Joseph Department of Public Safety and the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office then stopped the suspect vehicle, which was in the south parking lot of Silver Beach. They found that two male juveniles were in possession of two firearms, which were located in the vehicle.

The two pistols recovered were a Smith & Wesson M&P 9mm and a Keltec .22 caliber that was reported as stolen. The firearms will be tested through the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network to see if they were involved in any previous crime.

The two juveniles were arrested and lodged at the Berrien County Juvenile Center on weapons related offenses. There were no reported injuries from the incident.

