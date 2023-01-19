TSA releases 2022 data on gun seizures

DETROIT — The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) released its data on guns seized at U.S. checkpoints in 2022.

We’re told officers confiscated 6,542 firearms throughout the U.S., up from 5,972 in 2021.

In Michigan, 12 guns were seized at Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR), and 100 guns were confiscated at Detroit Metro International Airport (DTW), according to the TSA. Gun seizures increased in Detroit from 94 in 2021.

“Bringing a firearm to the checkpoint is an expensive, dangerous mistake that far too many people are making,” says Steve Lorincz, federal security director for the Michigan TSA. “Our TSA officers are doing a fantastic job preventing weapons from making their way onboard aircraft, but the responsibility falls to passengers to pack smart and keep prohibited items out of their baggage.”

On average, the TSA says it caught one firearm for every 112,877 passengers who were screened in Detroit.

Officials released this data on gun seizures at four of Michigan's airports since 2018:

Detroit Metro International Airport (DTW)

2018: 69

2019: 47

2020: 44

2021: 94

2022: 100

Flint Bishop Airport (FNT)

2018: 2

2019: 4

2020: 1

2021: 4

2022: 3

Gerald R. Ford International Airport (GRR)

2018: 5

2019: 10

2020: 12

2021: 22

2022: 12

Cherry Capital Airport (TVC)

2018: 5

2019: 3

2020: 1

2021: 5

2022: 2

Officials say bringing a weapon to an airport can result in up to $14,950 in fines, reminding travelers they are allowed to transport unloaded firearms in checked luggage only. Check state and local laws before you go.

Visit the TSA’s website for information.

