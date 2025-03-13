Track Michigan's public health data using new online tool

LANSING, Mich. — The state health department launched a new dashboard that allows you view Michigan’s public health data.

The online tool displays public health trends in every House and Senate district. It includes comprehensive data on Michigan’s general population as well as its lawmakers, advocacy groups and local leaders.

Other metrics incorporated into the dashboard include behavioral trends, clinical care, social factors, economic contributors and more.

“We are excited to announce this dashboard and make it available to Michigan policymakers and the public,” says Chief Medical Executive Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian. “While this will be a valuable tool for state lawmakers; the available information can also be used broadly by local leaders, advocacy groups and individuals, informing and supporting local public health decisions and community health actions.”

Visit the state of Michigan’s website to take a look.

