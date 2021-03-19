Towing company owner arraigned for alleged scheme, faces multiple felony charges

LANSING, Mich. — The State of Michigan has announced a number of felony charges against the owner of Rescue Unit Towing for alleged sales of vehicles with fraudulently acquired titles, according to the Michigan attorney general’s office.

We’re told David Avery was arraigned in Detroit’s 36th District Court on one count of operating a criminal enterprise and thirteen counts of publishing false sales bills for vehicles that had been abandoned.

The state attorney’s office says Avery was given a $20,000 recognizance bond.

“My office is committed to holding fraudsters who manipulate the system for their own gain accountable,” says Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

State officials say a preliminary examination is scheduled for July 29.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube