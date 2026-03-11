Toll rates announced for the Gordie Howe International Bridge

(WXYZ) — The Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority (WDBA) on Wednesday announced toll rates for the Gordie Howe International Bridge.

Drivers of passenger vehicles will pay a standard toll fee of $8 CAD/$5.75 USD per crossing. For members of the new toll discount program called "Breakaway," drivers will receive a 25% discount on rates, according to the WDBA.

Commercial trucks, oversized vehicles and larger passenger vehicles will pay a standard toll of $12 CAD/$8.75 USD per axle; the Breakaway rate will be $9.60 CAD/$6.90 USD per axle.

The Breakaway program will be available for business accounts at first, with a rollout of personal accounts at a later date. The program reportedly allows for drivers to proceed to any open toll lane and have charges applied to their accounts. For more information and registration, click here.

“Announcing our toll rates and launching Breakaway represent a significant step in preparing to open the Gordie Howe International Bridge to traffic. We’ve established a customer-focused toll program that helps travellers and businesses move goods, grow businesses, and cross the border toward their destination with flexibility and convenience," said Chuck Andary, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Chief Legal Officer, Windsor-Detroit Bridge Authority, in a statement.

According to the WDBA, toll rates were established based on a range of factors that took into account affordability and the amenities the bridge offers.