Trump threatens to block opening of Gordie Howe International Bridge

DETROIT (WXYZ) — In a post on Truth Social, President Donald Trump turned up the heat on his trade war with Canada, saying he may not permit the Gordie Howe International Bridge from opening.

The post says, in part, "I will not allow this bridge to open until the United States is fully compensated for everything we have given them, and also, importantly, Canada treats the United States with the Fairness and Respect that we deserve."

The $4.8 billion bridge is finishing up construction, with the organization that runs it saying all major construction on the project is done and that they have started the process of testing and commissioning the systems that will be in operation at the facility. They have not said when the bridge is scheduled to open. It was expected to be completed last year, but it is now forecasted for sometime in 2026.

The bridge has been in the works for more than a decade, with construction beginning in 2018, during Trump's first term. In his first first year in office, 7 News Detroit reported on how Trump could make the bridge a priority in his push for infrastructure improvements.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Behind the scene maneuvering could push new bridge to Canada to front of Trump's first 100 days

But just months later, the owners of the Ambassador Bridge launched a media campaign in an effort to have the bridge blocked.

PREVIOUS REPORT: Moroun family launches ad asking President Trump to stop new Gordie Howe Bridge

Moroun family launches ad asking President Trump to stop new Gordie Howe Bridge

We have reached out to the Gordie Howe International Bridge team for comment and will update this story with what they say.

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has also not responded to the President's posting.

You can read the full text of Trump's Truth Social post below:

As everyone knows, the Country of Canada has treated the United States very unfairly for decades. Now, things are turning around for the U.S.A., and FAST! But imagine, Canada is building a massive bridge between Ontario and Michigan. They own both the Canada and the United States side and, of course, built it with virtually no U.S. content. President Barack Hussein Obama stupidly gave them a waiver so they could get around the BUY AMERICAN Act, and not use any American products, including our Steel. Now, the Canadian Government expects me, as President of the United States, to PERMIT them to just “take advantage of America!” What does the United States of America get — Absolutely NOTHING! Ontario won't even put U.S. spirits, beverages, and other alcoholic products, on their shelves, they are absolutely prohibited from doing so and now, on top of everything else, Prime Minister Carney wants to make a deal with China — which will eat Canada alive. We’ll just get the leftovers! I don't think so. The first thing China will do is terminate ALL Ice Hockey being played in Canada, and permanently eliminate The Stanley Cup. The Tariffs Canada charges us for our Dairy products have, for many years, been unacceptable, putting our Farmers at great financial risk. I will not allow this bridge to open until the United States is fully compensated for everything we have given them, and also, importantly, Canada treats the United States with the Fairness and Respect that we deserve. We will start negotiations, IMMEDIATELY. With all that we have given them, we should own, perhaps, at least one half of this asset. The revenues generated because of the U.S. Market will be astronomical. Thank you for your attention to this matter!



PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP



Leaders in Michigan have responded to Trump's statement.

The Detroit Regional Chamber released the following statement:

“The U.S.-Canada trade relationship and economies have been successfully intertwined for well over a century, benefiting both sides of our shared border. As Americans, we need to lean into and build off this relationship to maintain our global competitiveness and create jobs and economic growth.

The international bridge is the most consequential infrastructure project in the state and region of this generation. It will support economic growth and improve border security, and any effort to block this project would have tremendous consequences for the region, state, and country.

We also cannot lose sight of the facts of how this project came about and its importance to our economy as part of one of the strongest cross-border trade relationships in history.

Thanks to multiple Canadian national governments, U.S. presidential administrations of both parties, and both Democratic and Republican governors of Michigan, the new bridge is close to becoming a reality and will advance international commerce and accelerate business growth, particularly in automotive, manufacturing, and agriculture.

This project would not have been possible without the partnership of the Canadian government, which paid to construct the new bridge. Following the lead of the U.S. in the investment of the Blue Water Bridge, the Canadian government invested in the new international bridge crossing to facilitate the centuries-long trade and economic relationship between the U.S. and Canada — and especially Michigan and Ontario — for the long term, not for the political dynamics of any given moment in time.

Canada is more than a neighbor; it is critical to our economic future. There is no greater example of that than the international bridge.”

-Sandy K. Baruah, President and Chief Executive Officer, Detroit Regional Chamber

Michigan Democratic Congresswoman Haley Stevens responded saying:

“Donald Trump will stop at nothing to undermine Michigan’s economy. His reckless tariffs have already driven up costs for Michigan families and businesses. Now he’s threatening to block one of the Midwest’s most important infrastructure projects, putting thousands of Michigan jobs and billions of dollars in economic growth at risk.

“Trump’s trade war hurts Michigan, plain and simple. Canada is our longtime partner. Our manufacturing economy depends on the Detroit–Windsor corridor, and the Gordie Howe International Bridge is essential to our future.

“We must move this project forward. I will always stand up for Michigan. Trump needs to drop this threat, let the bridge open, and stop playing games with our jobs and our economy.”

Michigan Democratic Party Chair Curtis Hertel released a statement:

“The Gordie Howe Bridge is a monumental bipartisan win for Michigan’s auto industry, economy, and our workers—including the thousands of union construction workers who have built the bridge. Even Donald Trump previously called it a ‘vital economic link’ between the U.S. and Canada.

“Trump started a reckless trade war, punched our state’s largest trading partner in the teeth, and is now trying to punish Michiganders even further for the chaos he created. Threatening to arbitrarily block the bridge from opening would amount to economic sabotage against Michigan, leading to higher prices, fewer jobs, and greater uncertainty for our state’s auto industry.

“Michigan Republicans at every level need to pick a side: Trump’s chaos, or standing up for Michigan workers who shouldn’t have to suffer because of this disastrous trade war.”