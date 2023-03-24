'Tina: The Tina Turner Musical' coming to Wharton Center's Great Cobb Hall April 18-23

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical is coming to Wharton Center’s Cobb Great Hall as part of its 2022-23 Broadway season. The musical will be performed April 18-23.

The play stars Naomi Rodgers and Zurin Villanueva, who will each play Tina in four of the eight performances. It also stars Garrett Turner as Ike Turner, Roz White as Zelma Bullock, Ann Nesby as Gran Georgeanna, and Lael Van Keuren as Rhonda.

The performances will also feature Daelyanna Kelly Benson, Antonio Beverly, Taylor A. Blackman, Aliyah Caldwell, Lillian Charles, Max Falls, Zachary Freier-Harrison, Reyna Guerra, Gordia Hayes, Andre Hinds, Taika Hopson, Ayvah Johnson, Geoffrey Kidwell, Parris Mone’t Lewis, Nia Nelson-Williams, Gracie Phillips, Nicole Powell, Terance Reddick, Shari Washington Rhone, Jacob Roberts-Miller, Aniya Simone, Chris Stevens, Jeff Sullivan, and Carlton Terrence Taylor.

Wharton Center Tina Turner (Zurin Villanueva) and Ike Turner (Garrett Turner) in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.

The production was directed by Phyllida Lloyd. Lloyd has also directed the films Herself (2020), The Iron Lady (2011), and Mamma Mia! (2008). Anthony van Laast choreographed the musical. Mark Thompson was the set and costume designer. Musical supervision, arrangements, and incidental music were by Nicholas Skilbeck. Lighting was by was by Bruno Poet and sound was by Nevin Steinberg. Productions design was by Jeff Sugg. Orchestrations was by Ethan Popps. Wigs, hair, and makeup design were by Campbell Young Associates.

The musical’s book was written by Ketori Hall with Frank Ketelaar and Kees Prins. Tina: The Tina Turner Musical premiered in London in April 2018. The Broadway production opened on November 7, 2019. It went on to be nominated for 12 Tony Awards, including Best Musical.

Turner’s first studio album, Tina Turns the Country On!, was released in 1974. Her other albums include 1984’s Private Dancer, 1989’s Foreign Affair, and 1996’s Wildest Dreams. 1999’s Twenty Four Seven was her final studio album before she retired.

During her career, Turner also performed with her former husband Ike Turner. The duo’s first studio album, The Soul of Ike & Tina Turner, was released in 1961. Their other studio albums include 1966’s River Deep – Mountain High, 1970’s Come Together, and 1974’s Sweet Rhode Island Red.

Wharton Center Zurin Villanueva as Tina Turner in Tina: The Tina Turner Musical.

In October 2021, Turner was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. She was previously inducted alongside Ike Turner in 1991.

“We are delighted to begin this next chapter for Tina: The Tina Turner Musical,” said producers Tali Pelman of Stage Entertainment and Jimmy Nederlander. “The North American tour will see the show enjoy its sixth production around the world since opening in the West End in 2018, which is testimony to Tina’s extraordinary legacy. This tour clearly has special resonance for Tina herself, and now more than ever we can’t wait to uplift audiences across America with her joyful and triumphant story. We can’t wait to introduce America to the two-megawatt superstars – Naomi Rodgers and Zurin Villanueva - who will share the role of Tina, Garrett Turner in the role of Ike and the incredibly talented company who are hitting the on the road on tour!”

“It has been years since I toured the US, and I am very excited that my own musical can now bring my music and my story to my fans in their cities across America,” said Turner. “It’s a homecoming and that is very special to me.”

Tina: The Tina Turner Musical will be performed at Wharton Center’s Cobb Great Hall April 18-23. Tickets can be purchased on the Wharton Center’s website. They can also be purchased by calling 517-432-2000 or 1-800-WHARTON.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube