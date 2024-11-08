Watch Now
Time to talk turkey: Governor Whitmer announces 2024 Turkey Naming Contest

Libby Kamrowski
A male turkey is seen in a mixed backyard flock near Fort Collins, Colorado on April 24, 2022.
MICHIGAN — Tom? Dolly Pardon? Trypto-Phanny? Lucy?

—Wait... that's a goose name...

No matter—

If you've ever wanted to name the bird traditionally pardoned this time of year, now's your chance!

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced Friday morning this year's annual Turkey Naming Contest is underway.

Last year, Dolly Pardon was ceremoniously relieved of duties as a Thanksgiving dinner.

If you'd like to shoot your shot at naming the next bird, submit your idea here.

