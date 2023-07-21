Tickets on sale July 25 for Michigan's North Pole Express

Tickets go on sale next week for the North Pole Express in Mid-Michigan, according to the Michigan Steam Railroading Institute.

The tickets will go on sale July 25 starting at 12 p.m. and it is the return of the Pere Marquette 1225. Last year, it was out of service due to an extensive wheel and running gear rebuild on the train.

However, the institute reminds people that due to the historic nature of the locomotive, the ability to use the Pere Marquette 1225 can change quickly.

The train will run on Nov. 18, 19, 24, 25 and 26, and Dec. 2, 3, 9 ,10, 16 and 17 at 10 a.m. and 5 p.m.

It includes a 1 hour 15-minute train ride from the Michigan Steam Railroading Institute to the Village of Ashley, similar to The Polar Express ride.

Tickets start at $70 for coach, and other levels include coach deluxe, cocoa, Claus Club, adults-only tickets and more.

In all, the journey is about 4 and a half hours which includes about two hours in the Village of Ashley.