The House of Promise creates a safe space for women

LANSING, Mich. — The House of Promise may seem perfect on the outside, but on the inside it is a haven for women who may need a safe space.

The house is a home for women who have been sexually abused, sex trafficked, or sometimes both. Shari Montgomery, the founder and executive director, purchased the house in 2017 and in 2018 she took in her first group of ladies.

"I'm getting women that have walked around their whole life trying to make sense of life. And we help them put the pieces back together," she said.

Montgomery created the program to allow women to stay in the home for up to two years while they receive help and healing. During their stay they receive therapy, medical care, and they're taught life skills.

Tthere's so much love in this house. These girls come in with such pain, that sometimes it's almost unbearable. But they find a love and a piece that they've never had," Montgomery said.

It's a voluntary program, so women have the choice to come and go as they please.

