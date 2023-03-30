'The Addams Family' star Christina Ricci will be a guest at Motor City Comic Con

NOVI, Mich. — Wednesday Addams is coming to Michigan. Motor City Comic Con has announced that The Addams Family star Christina Ricci will be a guest at the upcoming event May 20-21. The event will be held at the Suburban Collection Showplace.

An autograph from Ricci will be available for $60, and a photo op will be available for $80. A duo photo op with Ricci and her The Addams Family co-star Christopher Lloyd (Uncle Fester) will also be available for $185. Lloyd will also be a guest at Motor City Comic Con May 20-21.

Ricci played Wednesday in director Barry Sonnenfeld’s 1991 film The Addams Family. The film also starred Angelica Huston as Morticia, Raul Julia as Gomez, Jimmy Workman as Pugsley, Judith Malina as Grandmama, and Carel Struycken as Lurch. Ricci later reprised the role in the 1993 sequel Addams Family Values. In the film, Wednesday and Pugsley were sent to summer camp.

Ricci’s other work includes 1995’s Casper, Now and Then, and 2022’s Monstrous.

Last year, she returned to The Addams Family franchise in the Netflix series Wednesday, which stars Jenna Ortega as the character. In the series, Ricci played Marilyn Thornhill, who is later revealed to be Laurel Gates. Wednesday was created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, who previously developed the Superman prequel series Smallville. Tim Burton directed multiple episodes of the series, and was also an executive producer. In January, Netflix renewed Wednesday for a second season.

Ricci will be at Motor City Comic Con May 20-21. More information on the event can be found on its website.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube